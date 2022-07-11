Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Seasonably warm temperatures for the Heartland

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A weak front will move through the area early tomorrow and this will bring drier air into the region on northerly winds. For this evening it will be warm and humid with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. With slightly drier air in place, the heat index will be at or slightly below the actual air temperature.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered southwest of West City early...
Small earthquake reported in southern Illinois
Police said a couple in their 50s was found dead in their home on Saturday night.
2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/11/22
Your First Alert forecast at noon 7/11.
First Alert noon forecast 7/11
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook