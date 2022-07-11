Seasonably warm temperatures for the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A weak front will move through the area early tomorrow and this will bring drier air into the region on northerly winds. For this evening it will be warm and humid with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. With slightly drier air in place, the heat index will be at or slightly below the actual air temperature.

