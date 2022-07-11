Heartland Votes
School bus driver shortage in the Heartland

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shortages of school bus drivers have reached the Heartland.

Robinson Transportation in Cape Girardeau is looking to hire more school bus drivers amongst a severe decline in applicants.

According to management, nobody has shown up for their open interviews.

Tara Bowers, the general manager of Robinson Transportation, said she is worried about the shortages, but is trying to keep a positive outlook for the sake of the children.

”We will still continue to do what we need to do to get the children to school as safe as possible,” Bowers said. “I would say overcrowding on the school busses is going to happen or maybe extended routes to where you know, you take one group home then you’ll go back and get another group, but we’re trying to avoid from that happening. We’ll do whatever we possibly can.”

Robinson Transportation said that they are offering sign-on bonuses, reimbursement of tests and licensing fees, while also offering ride-along passes for children of parent applicants to make things easier and more affordable.

