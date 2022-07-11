Heartland Votes
Riverfront Fall Festival holding mascot naming contest ahead of event

ALyssa Phares, with the Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau, previews plans for the Riverfront Fall Festival and announces mascot contest.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Plans are underway for an inaugural family friendly festival at Cape Girardeau’s riverfront.

Right now, the planning committee is working on settling small details for the Riverfront Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22.

According to ALyssa Phares, with the Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau, they are working on securing vendor spots.

Phares says there are only a few left for the event which will take place on Water Street and Riverfront Park along the floodwall.

The event will feature live music, children’s activities, food and drinks, entertainment, southeast Missouri artisans and vendors.

There will also be several children’s activities, including a costume contest, games, face painting and more.

Ahead of the festival, organizers have created at special naming contest to get the community involved in the planning process.

They want the public to vote on a name for their ‘pardoned pumpkin.’

Participants can choose from Gourdon, Poppy, Louis, Ichabod and Libby.

“Our pumpkin needs a name, so our pumpkin will become the honorary mascot for the Fall Festival,” said Phares.

Voting is taking place online. The link can be found here.

