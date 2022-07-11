Heartland Votes
Reba McEntire announces fall tour

If you live in the Heartland, you have a few chances to see Reba McEntire live in concert....
If you live in the Heartland, you have a few chances to see Reba McEntire live in concert. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
(KFVS) - If you live in the Heartland, you have a few chances to see Reba McEntire live in concert.

Reba announced her “Reba: Live in Concert” fall arena tour on Monday, July 11. It will feature special guest Terri Clark at all shows.

While she’s not stopping in the Heartland, there are a few dates you can make if you want to drive.

  • October 21 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. - About 3.5 hours from Cape Girardeau
  • October 22 - Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. - About an hour and 45 minutes from Cape Girardeau
  • November 17 - FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. - About 2.5 hours from Cape Girardeau
  • November 18 - T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. - A little over 5 hours from Cape Girardeau

See the full list of dates and locations here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up for Reba’s email list.

