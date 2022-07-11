Reba McEntire announces fall tour
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KFVS) - If you live in the Heartland, you have a few chances to see Reba McEntire live in concert.
Reba announced her “Reba: Live in Concert” fall arena tour on Monday, July 11. It will feature special guest Terri Clark at all shows.
While she’s not stopping in the Heartland, there are a few dates you can make if you want to drive.
- October 21 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. - About 3.5 hours from Cape Girardeau
- October 22 - Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. - About an hour and 45 minutes from Cape Girardeau
- November 17 - FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. - About 2.5 hours from Cape Girardeau
- November 18 - T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. - A little over 5 hours from Cape Girardeau
See the full list of dates and locations here.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time by signing up for Reba’s email list.
