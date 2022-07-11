Heartland Votes
Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A full day packed with live music and free cotton candy, all while learning some valuable information.

Project Paragould has brought back the famous Earthquake Festival. The festival had vendors, local entertainment, and food trucks all while discussing important information about natural disasters.

“So last year Project Paragould had a block party downtown, which is a lot smaller than it is now, during the past year I learned about the earthquake festival which was previously hosted in Paragould,” said Nate Archibald, the director of the event.

Archibald wanted to grow the block party while putting an educational twist on it.

Project Paragould is a non-profit, so the festival was funded by the city of Paragould and by outside donations by local businesses. So, this is all 100% funded by the citizens.

Archibald said, “Not only is it the festival itself but it’s also information about earthquakes, tornadoes, and natural disasters, and what we can do to prepare them for that, and who will respond after that happens.”

This event is a fun way for people to learn how to prepare for a natural disaster.

