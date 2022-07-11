Heartland Votes
Paducah Police seeking man in stolen vehicle case

Man wanted in connection of stolen vehicle in Paducah
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah need your help locating a man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle case.

Police say a black and red 2007 Monte Carlo was stolen from the Brown Street Area.

A man is wanted in connection to a stolen car.
Officials say the suspect took off with the vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

