Paducah Police seeking man in stolen vehicle case

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah need your help locating a man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle case.

Police say a black and red 2007 Monte Carlo was stolen from the Brown Street Area.

A man is wanted in connection to a stolen car. (Paducah Police Department)

Officials say the suspect took off with the vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.