Paducah Police seeking man in stolen vehicle case
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah need your help locating a man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle case.
Police say a black and red 2007 Monte Carlo was stolen from the Brown Street Area.
Officials say the suspect took off with the vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.