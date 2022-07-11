Heartland Votes
Paducah man facing burglary

Gavin T. Jones was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary.
Gavin T. Jones was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a business burglary in Paducah.

Gavin T. Jones, 20, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary.

According to Paducah police, they responded to the Century Building around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 for a reported burglary that happened the previous date at one of the businesses inside.

The person reporting told officers an unknown man was seen on surveillance video entering the business around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and took items.

Police say a photograph of the suspect was sent to other tenants inside the Century Building. As a result, they said Jones, an employee of another business inside the building, was identified as the person in the photograph.

According to police, Jones admitted during an interview with them to entering the building and stealing items inside.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

