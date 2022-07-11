New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The town of Gideon in New Madrid County, Missouri is small - so it wasn’t shocking when the Gideon Police Department got called to a house for a wellness check when a resident was worried about their neighbors.

Chris Hensley, the Chief Deputy of New Madrid’s Sheriff Department said that as soon as police showed up, they could tell something was wrong. Nobody answered the door, so police forced entry. That’s when they found a tragic scene.

“They found a male and female deceased,” Hensley said. “Along with their three canines.”

The man was 52, and the woman, his wife, 55. Police estimated they had been dead for three to four days before they were discovered. According to the coroner, their cause of death was heat exposure.

“There was no air conditioner in the residence,” Hensley said. “They only had one window that had been opened for air to get in.”

Stacy Skidmore, a nurse and health educator at Cape Girardeau County Health said many people are trying to survive the heat without AC, but those people need to find somewhere cool to go with this extreme heat.

“You definitely do not want to stay in the home,” Skidmore said. “Get out of the home, it’s like an oven, its essentially a deathtrap. You don’t want to stay there.”

She recommends going to a cooling center. For anyone who may not know where to find one, she says your local health department can be a good resource and will help you. Skidmore says the threat of the heat is not something to take lightly.

“It’s very dangerous,” Skidmore said. “You can go from heat exhaustion to heat stroke very quickly.”

The elderly or people with an underlying health condition are at higher risk. Skidmore says it’s important to look out for your neighbor.

“Seek that person out, get them some assistance, do whatever you can but convince them to leave the home,” Skidmore said.

Chief Deputy Hensley said he’s never seen anything like this before, while heat exposure is a serious problem, it’s not common in Missouri. However, Gideon has now joined the rare statistic.

“It is deadly,” Hensley said. “Six hundred people across the United States die every year from heat related events.”

