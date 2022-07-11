Murray State to host Racer Ready Enrollment Days

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will host “Racer Ready Enrollment Days” in July and August for new and prospective students.

According to a release from MSU, the free events will be a one-stop shop for students and their families in order to be enrolled for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, which begins August 16.

Dates include July 18, July 25 and August 1. They will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Curris Center.

Staff will be available to assist in the following areas: recruitment/admissions, financial services, student life, housing and dining.

Campus tours will be available as well.

According to MSU, those looking for on-site admission at the Racer Ready Enrollment Days must bring their high school transcript and all college transcripts if applicable.

They said the $40 application fee will be waived at these Racer Ready Enrollment Days events.

Pre-registration is not required.

Those with questions can contact the Office of Recruitment at 270-809-2896 or email msu.recruitment@murraystate.edu.

