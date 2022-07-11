Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Murray State to host Racer Ready Enrollment Days

Murray State University will host “Racer Ready Enrollment Days” in July and August for new and...
Murray State University will host “Racer Ready Enrollment Days” in July and August for new and prospective students.(COREY NOLEN PHOTO | Murray State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will host “Racer Ready Enrollment Days” in July and August for new and prospective students.

According to a release from MSU, the free events will be a one-stop shop for students and their families in order to be enrolled for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, which begins August 16.

Dates include July 18, July 25 and August 1. They will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Curris Center.

Staff will be available to assist in the following areas: recruitment/admissions, financial services, student life, housing and dining.

Campus tours will be available as well.

According to MSU, those looking for on-site admission at the Racer Ready Enrollment Days must bring their high school transcript and all college transcripts if applicable.

They said the $40 application fee will be waived at these Racer Ready Enrollment Days events.

Pre-registration is not required.

Those with questions can contact the Office of Recruitment at 270-809-2896 or email msu.recruitment@murraystate.edu.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered southwest of West City early...
Small earthquake reported in southern Illinois
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes

Latest News

According to a release from the city, the company Veo will deploy 350 scooters throughout the...
Electric scooters to be used as another form of transportation in Carbondale
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review
At least two people have reportedly died during last week's heatwave.
2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo.