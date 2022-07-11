Heartland Votes
Man facing burglary charges in Graves Co., Ky.

Larry Keene is facing charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.
Larry Keene is facing charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and a juvenile are accused of taking copper pipe from a barn.

Larry Keene, 28, of Cuba, was arrested for third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass.

He was taken to the Christian County Jail.

Graves County deputies say a male juvenile was released to his guardian with pending charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, a deputy was called to a report of two suspicious people coming out of a barn in the 14000 block of KY 97, just south of Tri-City.

They said the reporting party showed the deputy where the barn was located on this property. The deputy found Keene and a male juvenile standing near the barn.

According to deputies, Keene said he was in the area looking for arrowheads and that he hadn’t gone into the barn.

While checking the inside of the barn, deputies say they found a damaged wall in the barn and several pieces of copper pipe cut out of the wall.

Deputies say they also found tools, pieces of cut pipe and damaged cinder blocks inside the barn, as well as in an area of tall grass outside the barn and in Keene’s vehicle.

