Insurance agents say it’s time to reevaluate your homeowner’s insurance

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 and inflation have increased prices on everything from lumber to labor. It’s recommended you make sure you have enough coverage in the event your home is damaged by fire, flood, hail or any other uncontrollable circumstance.

”One of the best things I would tell my clients if you’re an future customer or existing. Especially if you’re an existing customer is reach out to your agent and just have a policy review that way you can tell what your coverages are and make sure you’re not missing anything,” said John Schaeffer, an insurance agent with Resource Center Insurance. “I know right now with this time period inflation has went up a bunch, so a lot of the renewals we’re seeing is anywhere from $10,000 to $50,000 on the reconstruction prices.”

Schaeffer recommends reevaluating your homeowners insurance at least once a year. Especially if you buy any new and expensive property like a new firearm, wedding rings or other expensive items. In addition to significant times in your life like getting married or having children. He also said you should reevaluate after doing renovations or additions to your home.

That’s exactly what Jessica Rivera did after renovating her one bedroom home into a three bedroom, three bath home. “Just with everything going up, material costs could go up, if you use the same insurance that you had it may not cover the new prices of things, it may not completely cover everything, so I highly recommend it,” said Rivera.

She has seen the value of her home triple after buying it almost eight years ago, and for this reason she reevaluates at least once a year.

To go over you insurance plan Schaeffer recommends you call your agent to do an evaluation of your current plan. Adding that it’s much easier on the wallet if you change your plan now rather than shelling out an unexpected high cost.

