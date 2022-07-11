First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Thanks to clear skies and lower dew points, this will be the coolest morning of the month thus far with daybreak lows below 70 for a change. Once the sun comes up, however, southwest winds develop and we’ll warm up more quickly- in fact this will likely end up as the hottest day of the week (air temp and heat index) with official highs in the mid 90s and peak heat index numbers near 100. Later tonight into early tomorrow a very weak cold front will move through from north to south. This may have just enough umph to touch off an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but rain chances look low. The system will switch our breezes back to the north, however, and bring in another shot of slightly cooler and drier air.

The overall pattern this week shows an upper ridge centered to our west. This will keep our area on the eastern side of the upper high with light northerly flow. This tends to keep our weather dry and seasonably hot but less humid than normal. By the weekend, however, we get a shake-up as it gets hot and humid Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front on Sunday. The Sunday front looks to be our next chance of decent rainfall, although this far out it’s still uncertain.

