First Alert: Hottest day of the week

There will be plenty of sunshine in the Heartland today!
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today will be sunny and hot with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and peak heat index numbers near 100 degrees.

Brian Alworth says today will likely be the hottest day of the week.

Winds will be out of the southwest which will help keeps temps warm.

Late tonight into early Tuesday, a very weak cold front will move into the Heartland.

There could be enough energy for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to develop, but rain chances look low.

The system will switch our breezes back to the north which will bring in another shot of slightly cooler and drier air.

The rest of the week will remain dry and seasonably hot, but less humid.

Saturday is looking hotter and more humid ahead of a stronger cold front on Sunday.

The front will be our next chance of decent rainfall, but this far out it remains uncertain.

