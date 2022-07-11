Heartland Votes
Electric scooters to be used as another form of transportation in Carbondale

According to a release from the city, the company Veo will deploy 350 scooters throughout the...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - There will soon be another way to get around Carbondale.

The city will launch its new micromobility program on Friday, July 15.

According to a release from the city, the company Veo will deploy 350 scooters throughout the city and on the Southern Illinois University campus.

There will be a public demo of the scooters on Friday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Center, 501 S. Washington Street.

“We are excited that residents and students will have an additional form of transportation that is not only friendlier to the earth but also affordable,” said Carbondale’s Senior Planner Molly Maxwell.

The program will include seated and stand-up scooters. The city said it caters to various use cases and riders.

To ride, you just use the Veo app to scan the QR code and unlock the vehicle. The cost to unlock is $1 and then it costs 31 cents per minute to ride.

According to the release, the Veo Access Plan waives the unlock fee for riders with low incomes.

They said slow zones and no ride/no parking zones are highlighted in the app.

To end a trip, riders take an “end of ride” photo of the properly parked scooter.

There’s also a group ride option, which allows one Veo account holder to start multiple simultaneous rides without others needing to create and use a Veo account.

Once students return to campus, the city said Veo will celebrate its launch at SIU’s Involvement Fair on Thursday, August 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

