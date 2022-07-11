Heartland Votes
Community helps young boy who’s mother was found dead in her car

By Nick Picht
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman, missing for days, and found dead in her car in the woods off the Gene Snyder. That woman’s son, just nine years old, now growing up without his mother.

But strangers are stepping up to help him and showing the boy a lot of love.

A park bench packed with presents like games, gear and other gifts. All of them for Rylan Chenault.

It’s love this 9-year-old could use right now as he carves his path in life without his mother.

Rylan’s mother, Taylor Fegett, was found dead in her car in the woods off the Gene Snyder Freeway. Her disappearance and eventual death left Rylan in his aunt Kafia Chenault’s custody with just two bags of mismatched clothes and a pair of Crocs.

“It’s been a little stressful, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Kafia Chenault said. “If I don’t have him, I don’t know who else would and I could not sleep at night with that. So I just had to do what I had to do.”

And her nephew wouldn’t be without for long. Chenault called Fonz Brown a community activist and member of a Louisville Car Club. He knew a few people who could help.

“We’re just trying to keep his spirits uplifted and make we try to, not distract him, you know nothing can replace a mother being lost, but at least try to raise his spirits up a little bit and give him something to look forward to,” Fonz Brown said. “Have a little fun with it.”

A little bit of fun during the most difficult time of his young life and giving Rylan the resources he needs be a kid.

“You turn on the news and you see, you know, horrible stuff every day. But this just goes to show that there are still good people out there that care about the youth and that kind of stuff,” Chenault said. “So it’s really heartwarming. I’ve been really emotional all day about it.”

