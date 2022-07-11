Heartland Votes
Chemical plant catches fire in East St. Louis

By Matt Woods
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Multiple emergency crews responded to a chemical plant that caught fire Sunday night in East St. Louis.

The fire broke out at the Allnex chemical plant in the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue around 10 p.m. The fire could be seen coming out of the roof of the building and multiple fire alarms were still going off after 10:30.

Ameren was at the scene as well. News 4 is working to get information from authorities on any possible injuries.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

