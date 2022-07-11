Chemical plant catches fire in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Multiple emergency crews responded to a chemical plant that caught fire Sunday night in East St. Louis.

The fire broke out at the Allnex chemical plant in the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue around 10 p.m. The fire could be seen coming out of the roof of the building and multiple fire alarms were still going off after 10:30.

#BREAKING @KMOV is on scene of a fire at a chemical plant in East St. Louis.



Fire alarms are going off inside the building on the 2900 block of Missouri Ave.

Ameren was at the scene as well. News 4 is working to get information from authorities on any possible injuries.

