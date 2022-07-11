BREAKING NEWS: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Westport Ale House

Heartland Votes
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — One person is dead and five others are hurt following a shooting outside of the Westport Ale House at 41st and Broadway.

The five remaining victims are expected to survive the shooting, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Several police cars swarmed Westport around that time.

Officers say a disturbance inside the building spilled outside and shots were fired.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House returned fire. It’s unclear if the officers hit anyone.

Broadway was closed for a couple of hours from Westport Road up to 43rd Street while officers remained on the scene investigating the shooting. It reopened after 6 a.m.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated.

