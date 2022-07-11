Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Animal shelter in southern Illinois holds pet adoption event

Wright-Way Rescue out of Murphysboro gave families a chance to meet up with four-legged friends...
Wright-Way Rescue out of Murphysboro gave families a chance to meet up with four-legged friends looking for a forever home.
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - An animal shelter in southern Illinois hosted a dog adoption event in Cobden this weekend.

Wright-Way Rescue out of Murphysboro gave families a chance to meet up with four-legged friends looking for a forever home.

Jenny Provo, Director of Operations at Wright-Way Rescue, says it’s important ot have events like this to show the community that adult dogs need just as much love as the younger ones.

”It is such a great feeling when everyone comes down and supports the community,” said Provo. “We definitely, definitely rely on our community to come in and help. Spreading the word, just coming out and viewing them. I mean it’s very important, so we are very very thankful for everyone that came out today.”

Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit the Wright-Way Rescue website for more information.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
UPDATE: Suspect in Sikeston murder case arrested
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
SEMI crash in Marion results in medevac of at least one
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
I-57 open again following crash involving semi in Williamson Co.

Latest News

Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer
Mildred Shell with the Marble Hill Study Club hands over a $500 check to the Bollinger County...
Bollinger County Library celebrates 75 years
Children run after pigs as part of the Independence celebration in Sedgewickville.
Sedgewickville community unites to celebrate Independence Day
Pig on the loose near Mount Vernon Township High School.
Pig on the loose near Mount Vernon Township High School