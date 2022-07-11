Animal shelter in southern Illinois holds pet adoption event

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - An animal shelter in southern Illinois hosted a dog adoption event in Cobden this weekend.

Wright-Way Rescue out of Murphysboro gave families a chance to meet up with four-legged friends looking for a forever home.

Jenny Provo, Director of Operations at Wright-Way Rescue, says it’s important ot have events like this to show the community that adult dogs need just as much love as the younger ones.

”It is such a great feeling when everyone comes down and supports the community,” said Provo. “We definitely, definitely rely on our community to come in and help. Spreading the word, just coming out and viewing them. I mean it’s very important, so we are very very thankful for everyone that came out today.”

Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit the Wright-Way Rescue website for more information.

