Heartland Votes
Advertisement

After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

The restaurant will remain closed until the owner can hire new staff. (KSNV, UNSOURCED CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A bakery-style restaurant in Las Vegas is closed after all of its employees walked off the job. They say their first checks after working two weeks bounced.

Things got ugly Saturday afternoon between employees and the owner of Bread Factory at Tivoli Village. The restaurant has been open for less than a month, and already employees say their first checks bounced July 5.

“I wasn’t the only one in the negative. The cook was negative $1,000. There was a baker negative $300. Everyone was reaching negatives because we had this money that we earned that just got bounced,” employee Melanie Pilar said.

Pilar and another employee, Precious Lopez, say the restaurant owner, Sungwon Kim, didn’t seem eager to make things right.

“He was like, ‘I don’t understand why you guys can’t wait until tomorrow. It’s just one day.’ And I explained to him, ‘Why we should wait when this was money owed to us for the 80-plus hours we all worked for you guys?’” Lopez said.

The employees say it took all eight of them threatening to walk out for Kim and his attorney to show up with cash, but still, they say he tried to short them.

Lopez, who was promoted to manager, says she saw red flags weeks ago.

“He said the rent here was $20,000 dollars, his utilities were $3,000 and because he’s not making enough money, it was my job to just fire all his people,” she said.

Kim blames the checks bouncing on another manager who failed to make a bank deposit before leaving the country.

The restaurant will remain closed until the employees can be replaced.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
UPDATE: Suspect in Sikeston murder case arrested
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
SEMI crash in Marion results in medevac of at least one
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
I-57 open again following crash involving semi in Williamson Co.

Latest News

The restaurant will remain closed until the owner can hire new staff.
Employees walk off job, close restaurant when 1st paychecks bounce
A man is wanted in connection to a stolen car.
Paducah Police seeking man in stolen vehicle case
Wright-Way Rescue out of Murphysboro gave families a chance to meet up with four-legged friends...
Animal shelter in southern Illinois holds pet adoption event
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer