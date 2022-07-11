2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon Police were called to a home in town to conduct a well-being check on Saturday night, July 9.

Police said when they got into the home two individuals were found dead.

Foul play is not suspected.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Hensley, a married couple passed away due to the heat. Hensley also said three animals died inside the home.

Police are asking the public to keep the family of the couple in their thoughts and prayers.

Last night July 9th, Gideon Police Department received a call of concern wanting a well being check done. The Officer... Posted by Gideon Police Department on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Last week temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits for several days. Heat warnings and advisories were issued.

First responders and health professionals say the excessive heat and humidity should be taken serious because it can take a toll on the body, especially for older seniors, those with weakened immune systems and children.

They urge neighbors to check on those who might be at greatest risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Members of one Sikeston neighbor noticed something was not right when it came to their older neighbor and went to his house to check on him.

They heard a faint noise and called police for a wellness check.

This action saved his life.

The responding officer got into the home and found the man lying on the floor in a very hot home.

The man was rushed to a hospital.

Neighbors are hoping he makes a full recovery.

