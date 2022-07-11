Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.

Police said a couple was found dead in their home on Saturday night.
Police said a couple was found dead in their home on Saturday night.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon Police were called to a home in town to conduct a well-being check on Saturday night, July 9.

Police said when they got into the home two individuals were found dead.

Foul play is not suspected.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Hensley, a married couple passed away due to the heat. Hensley also said three animals died inside the home.

Police are asking the public to keep the family of the couple in their thoughts and prayers.

Last night July 9th, Gideon Police Department received a call of concern wanting a well being check done. The Officer...

Posted by Gideon Police Department on Sunday, July 10, 2022

Last week temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits for several days. Heat warnings and advisories were issued.

First responders and health professionals say the excessive heat and humidity should be taken serious because it can take a toll on the body, especially for older seniors, those with weakened immune systems and children.

They urge neighbors to check on those who might be at greatest risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Members of one Sikeston neighbor noticed something was not right when it came to their older neighbor and went to his house to check on him.

They heard a faint noise and called police for a wellness check.

This action saved his life.

The responding officer got into the home and found the man lying on the floor in a very hot home.

The man was rushed to a hospital.

Neighbors are hoping he makes a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Suspect in Sikeston murder case arrested
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Riverfront Fall Festival will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Water Street and...
Riverfront Fall Festival holding mascot naming contest ahead of event
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Westport Ale House