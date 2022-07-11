18 arts and cultural projects in southern Ill. receive grant funding

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Several arts and cultural projects throughout the region received grants from the Southern Arts Fund.

Artspace 304 announced the 18 recipients on Monday, July 11. They include:

African American Museum of Southern Illinois, Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Art for All, Marion Summer Art Program

Carbondale Main Street, Brown Bag Concerts

Carbondale Park District, Jazz in the Park

Carbondale United, Cairo Heritage Gospel and Blues Festival

Cobden High School – ESL Club, Ballet Folclorico Dance Team

DeSande R, The Door of No Return & The Struggle Before Greatness

Douglass School Art Place, Hands in the Hood

Legacy Training, Inc., Just a Vocalist: The Art of the Music Business

Madeline Deiters, Kre8ive Fine Arts Ground and Wall Mural

Michael Faris, A History of Racism

Phillip Carrier, Sculptural Bridges at Touch of Nature Trails

Project Human X, Project Human X Art Festival

Robert Ketchens, A Painted History Mural

Sandra Pfeifer, 39 Counties: Save Democracy Tour

Southern Illinois Artist Collective on Race, Equity, and Unity, A Response to the Legacy of Racial Terrorism in America: A Fine Art Show

Southern Illinois Culture and Art in Bilingual Education (SI CABE), Latin Summer Nights

Stone Soup Shakespeare Theater Company, A Midsummer Night’s Dream Tour

According to a release from Artspace 304, in 2022 it distributed more than $40,000 in SAF grants of $500 to $3,000 to artists and groups throughout southern Illinois.

“Artspace 304 is fortunate to have the support of the Illinois Arts Council Agency, City of Carbondale, Builders Vision, and donors from throughout the region,” Executive Director Chuck Benya noted. “Because of their extraordinary generosity and investment in the arts, we were able to provide more substantial grants to more recipients this year. We look forward to continuing to expand the SAF in 2023.”

According to the release, all SAF-funded events and programs are open to the public and aim to bring diverse arts and cultural experiences to the region.

“SI CABE wanted to center a female Latinx/Chicana singer-songwriter for our new Latin Summer Nights community concert series,” Colleen Springer-Lopez said in the release.

Springer-Lopez organized the event with the Southern Illinois Culture & Arts in Bilingual Education.

“With a grant from the SAF, we were able to host Diana Hinojosa at the beginning of the summer,” she continued. “The concert brought out a diverse audience to socialize, dance, and revitalize downtown. I was excited to see many new faces in the crowd.”

Applications for the SAF were evaluated by members of the Southern Illinois Artists Council based on the following criteria: proposal quality, pursuit of excellence, community impact and need, dedication and follow-through and community support.

The Southern Illinois Artists Council is a community board formed in 2022 to assist Artspace 304 in increasing arts, access and advocacy in the region. Members of the SIAC include nonprofit leaders, arts educators and organizers and independent artists who represent six counties throughout southern Illinois.

The SAF will reopen to accept new project proposals in spring 2023.

