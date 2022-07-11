15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Water Patrol reports the driver of a pontoon hit a group of swimmers before the boat hit a rock bluff Sunday afternoon. The accident happened in an area known as Breezy Point, near State Park Marina.
The accident killed a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon, Mo. A 16-year-old boy from Ballwin was treated for minor injuries. The highway patrol doesn’t release the names of children.
The 62-year-old driver from O’Fallon wasn’t hurt.
Park Rangers and The Western Taney County Fire Protection District also responded to the crash.
