1 dead, 1 injured after dog attack in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead and another is injured after a dog attack in St. Louis City over the weekend.

The attack happened in the 4800 block of San Francisco Ave. between Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Officers responded to a call for police help after a 62-year-old man was found dead in the back yard of the home. Police said the man suffered from a significant amount of wounds to the body.

An initial investigation showed the man was possibly attacked by dogs but it is unknown how the attack came about at this time.

While officers were searching the scene, they found a 92-year-old man suffering from a large number of dog bites. Police said the man got the bites from several dogs attacking him in the alley. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Animal Control later found three dogs matching the description of several attacks in the area.

The Medical Examiner and the Animal Control Division are investigating. The official cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.

