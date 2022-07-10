Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
Myrtle Lois Ladnier, 64, was last seen outside of the Food Giant in Sikeston on Thursday...
UPDATE: Endangered SILVER Advisory cancelled, missing woman found safe
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
SEMI crash in Marion results in medevac of at least one
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
UPDATE: Suspect in Sikeston murder case arrested

Latest News

Sedgewickville was enjoying a special Fourth of July celebration within its community.
Sedgewickville Fourth of July celebration
The Bollinger County Library celebrated 75 years on Saturday, July 9.
Bollinger County Library celebrates 75 years
Heartland News at 9 headlines 7/9
Heartland News at 9 headlines 7/9
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child