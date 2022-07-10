Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Warm, pleasant Sunday

First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/10
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Dew points are finally falling slowly from north to south early this morning as skies clear and slightly drier air moves in from the north.

This will make for a warm but pleasant Sunday, with mainly clear and warm but noticeably less humid conditions.

Brian Alworth says highs will be about 85 to 90, but dew points will be in the 60s so not much of a ‘heat index’ effect.

Tonight will be pleasant (this will be the coolest night of the month thus far) with lows mostly below 70 even in the Bootheel. We’ll start to warm up again tomorrow with highs back above 90 again.

The upcoming work week is looking seasonably hot but not as steamy and humid as last week.

Another weak cold front looks to push through the area Tuesday evening.

This may have just enough to give us some isolated thunderstorms, otherwise the week looks mainly dry.

Behind the Tuesday evening ‘cold front’ it will be touch cooler and less humid again for the rest of the work week, with highs right around 90 and lows near 70, pretty close to ‘normal’ for July.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
SEMI crash in Marion results in medevac of at least one
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
UPDATE: Suspect in Sikeston murder case arrested
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
I-57 open again following crash involving semi in Williamson Co.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Clearing skies and cooler later tonight. Pleasant Sunday.
Dew points will be slow to fall today, but actual highs should stay below 90 for the first time...
FIRST ALERT: Turning cooler this evening with clear skies
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook