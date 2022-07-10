First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Dew points are finally falling slowly from north to south early this morning as skies clear and slightly drier air moves in from the north. This will make for a warm but pleasant Sunday, with mainly clear and warm but noticeably less humid conditions. Highs will be about 85 to 90, but dew points will be in the 60s so not much of a ‘heat index’ effect. Tonight will be pleasant (this will be the coolest night of the month thus far) with lows mostly below 70 even in the Bootheel. We’ll start to warm up again tomorrow with highs back above 90 again.

The upcoming work week is looking seasonably hot but not as steamy and humid as last week. Another weak cold front looks to push through the area Tuesday evening. This may have just enough to give us some isolated thunderstorms, otherwise the week looks mainly dry. Behind the Tuesday evening ‘cold front’ it will be touch cooler and less humid again for the rest of the work week….with highs right around 90 and lows near 70….pretty close to ‘normal’ for July.

