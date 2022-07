St. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals 3rd baseman Noland Arenado was named to his 7th All-Star team as a National League reserve infielder Sunday.

Arenado joins St. Louis teammates Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt who were already named NL All-Stars.

The Major League All-Star game is scheduled for Tuesday July 19th at Dodger Stadium.

