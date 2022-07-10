Heartland Votes
Cardinals defeat Phillies on Pujols’ Milestone day

Cardinals defeat Phillies 4-3, Pujols hits Milestone in victory.
Cardinals defeat Phillies 4-3, Pujols hits Milestone in victory.
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) -The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Tommy Edman drove in the tiebreaking run in the 8th on a sacrifice fly to put the Cardinals ahead for good.

Adding to the drama, Albert Pujols hit his 684th homer in the 6th inning, giving him 1,377 extra base-base hits to tie Stan Musial for third on the career list.

