Cardinals defeat Phillies on Pujols’ Milestone day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) -The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Tommy Edman drove in the tiebreaking run in the 8th on a sacrifice fly to put the Cardinals ahead for good.

Adding to the drama, Albert Pujols hit his 684th homer in the 6th inning, giving him 1,377 extra base-base hits to tie Stan Musial for third on the career list.

