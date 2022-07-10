Afternoon highs climb back into the 90s this week

Tonight will be the coolest night for the next week. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be hotter by Monday afternoon, with highs climbing back into the lower and mid 90s. Feels like numbers will mainly be in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon. Rain chances look very limited, only a small chance for a couple showers Tuesday with a front. The week ahead looks like a pretty typical forecast for mid-July, with highs reaching the 90s every afternoon.

