Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Afternoon highs climb back into the 90s this week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight will be the coolest night for the next week. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be hotter by Monday afternoon, with highs climbing back into the lower and mid 90s. Feels like numbers will mainly be in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon. Rain chances look very limited, only a small chance for a couple showers Tuesday with a front. The week ahead looks like a pretty typical forecast for mid-July, with highs reaching the 90s every afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
UPDATE: Suspect in Sikeston murder case arrested
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
SEMI crash in Marion results in medevac of at least one
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
I-57 open again following crash involving semi in Williamson Co.

Latest News

Brian Alworth says highs will be about 85 to 90, but dew points will be in the 60s so not much...
First Alert: Warm, pleasant Sunday
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/10
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 7/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/9
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/9