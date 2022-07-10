Heartland Votes
1 person killed, 2 others hurt after accident on Table Rock Lake

(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Table Rock Lake.

Sergeant Mike McClure says a pontoon boat drove into a crowd near an area known as Breezy Point Sunday afternoon. He says this part of the lake is popular with swimmers; people have been jumping off the rock bluffs into the lake for decades. The location is in the vicinity of State Park Marina.

McClure says one body has been recovered and two people are hurt but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. He says it’s unclear if those hurt or missing were on the boat at the time of the accident.

McClure says the operator of the vessel has been arrested for suspicion of boating while intoxicated.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

