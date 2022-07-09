Heartland Votes
Sedgewickville community unites to celebrate Independence Day

Children run after pigs as part of the Independence celebration in Sedgewickville.
Children run after pigs as part of the Independence celebration in Sedgewickville.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One community in the Heartland came together to celebrate America’s birthday on Saturday.

People of Sedgewickville and the surrounding area came together for their Independence Day celebration where they had plenty of games, fun and food.

One man we spoke with helped organize the event with bouncy houses, a cornhole tournament, pig chasing and more. He said it’s important to come together as a community and commemorate our nation’s 246th birthday.

“What we’re trying to do is give back to the community,” Gary Umfleet said. “We bought the store here about a year ago and we just want to show the community that we really appreciate everything they do to support us. So we want something to give back to them.”

Umfleet said it’s important to remember and celebrate our nation together.

“I don’t think there is any country greater than the U.S.,” Umfleet said. “We’re really appreciative of all the vets and everything they’ve done to make it what it is. If it wasn’t for all the veterans in the world, we wouldn’t have what we have and all the great leaders who’ve helped us get to this point.”

Umfleet is appreciative for all the support in the community there.

“We appreciate them and we just want to give back and tell them thanks,” Umfleet said. “We try to do something at least twice a year. We do a Christmas event and then now we’re trying to do a 4th of July event for the first time and we just hope it continues every year and grows bigger.”

The event capped off the night with a firework display.

