Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing

23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking a man who is wanted on a warrant for Stealing - $750 or More.

23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Turner weighs 175 lbs and is 5′8″.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

