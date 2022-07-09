Isolated showers this afternoon. Turning cooler.

Heartland Votes
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is slowly sinking south and along this front we are seeing clouds and a few isolated showers. Behind this front, cooler and slightly drier air is moving into the area. At the time of this writing the heat index ranged from 75 in Mt. Vernon to 105 in Kennett. Temperatures will slowly fall across the Heartland as the front moves through.

For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies early with skies clearing late. It will be more comfortable with evening temperatures falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s north to near 70 far south.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Winds will be out of the Northeast around 10MPH. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index remaining in the 80s for most of the afternoon.

