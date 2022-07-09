First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A little heat relief for the weekend as we get a rare northerly breeze behind a weak cold front. Dew points will be slow to fall today, but actual highs should stay below 90 for the first time this month! Enough moisture and instability for clouds and even an isolated shower or thunderstorm looks possible today, but as it dries out this evening and tonight skies should clear with noticeably lower humidity levels. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm but less humid with dew points ‘only’ in the 60s.

The week ahead looks to be warm but not as hot as last week. Our upper ridge will try to build back from the west for a day or two, before it gets squelched again. So we’ll be hotter on Monday and Tuesday before temps decrease again for the second half of the week. With a weak cold front moving through from NW to SE late Tuesday there will likely be a few thunderstorms…otherwise the week ahead continues to look dry. Unfortunately, the signal for the following week is showing another ‘heat wave’ type pattern possible.

