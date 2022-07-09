Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: A little less heat with a chance of some scattered thunderstorms

Dew points will be slow to fall today, but actual highs should stay below 90 for the first time...
Dew points will be slow to fall today, but actual highs should stay below 90 for the first time this month.(Pexels)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A little heat relief for the weekend as we get a rare northerly breeze behind a weak cold front.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says dew points will be slow to fall today, but actual highs should stay below 90 for the first time this month.

Enough moisture and instability for clouds and even an isolated shower or thunderstorm looks possible today, but as it dries out this evening and tonight skies should clear with noticeably lower humidity levels.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warm but less humid with dew points in the 60s.

The week ahead looks to be warm but not as hot as last week.

Our upper ridge will try to build back from the west for a day or two, before it gets squelched again.

So we’ll be hotter on Monday and Tuesday before temps decrease again for the second half of the week.

With a weak cold front moving through from northwest to southeast late Tuesday there will likely be a few thunderstorms.

Otherwise the week ahead continues to look dry.

Unfortunately, the signal for the following week is showing another heatwave type pattern possible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
Myrtle Lois Ladnier, 64, was last seen outside of the Food Giant in Sikeston on Thursday...
UPDATE: Endangered SILVER Advisory cancelled, missing woman found safe
A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
SEMI crash in Marion results in medevac of at least one

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/8
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 7/8
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 7/8
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 7/8
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 7/8
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 7/8