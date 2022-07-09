Bollinger County Library celebrates 75 years

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - One library in the Heartland is celebrating serving the community for many years on Saturday.

The Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill is commemorating 75 years of service in the area.

People came inside to gather together, visit and reminisce about the years past while enjoying some ice cream.

We talked with 102-year-old Mildred Shell who was here when the library opened. She had a big part in getting it off the ground and thanks all the workers for their years there.

“It’s almost unheard of, of what the good workers have been, so good and have done so many things to make this a better community,” Shell said.

The library director Eva Dunn said the library has gone through a lot of changes over the many years while serving the community.

“It has gone from being in a very tiny, one room little building to where it was basically where you could walk to it or if you were lucky enough to have a vehicle, to drive to it. To it being expanding with book mobiles to it being truly a county-wide service,” Dunn said.

Dunn thanks the community for all their support.

“We really truly have a great deal of community support,” Dunn said. “When we moved our library three years ago from the floodplain up to this beautiful building, we had 20 volunteers that just helped us load three or four days and in the heat of the summer.”

They even had on display the very first book with the library offered to their patrons, called ‘All This, and Heaven Too’.”

