Wynne Police investigate shooting of child

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Wynne Police Department is responding to a child who was shot in the city.

According to Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis, a 10-year-old child was shot inside a home on Fitzhugh Circle Thursday evening.

The child was airlifted to a hospital, according to Dennis. His condition is unknown at this time, but he was said to be alert before being airlifted.

Right now, it is not clear how the shooting happened, but the police chief said the shooting appears to be an accident. At least two kids under the age of 16 were involved in the shooting.

