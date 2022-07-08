Heartland Votes
Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went missing. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they are thankful a deputy was able to help a man who went missing earlier this week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Tuesday of Deputy Steven Jones locating a missing 81-year-old man and pulling him to safety out of a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office reports there had been a concern for the man after he left his residence without his medication.

According to authorities, Deputy Jones and several more deputies waited with the man until Orange County Fire Rescue could transport him to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks

Latest News

According to a Facebook post, the accident is north of mile marker 45.
SEMI crash in Williamson Co. results in medevac of at least one
FILE - President Joe Biden on Friday visited the Central Intelligence Agency to commemorate the...
Biden marks CIA’s 75 years as ‘bedrock’ of national security
FILE - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council...
Uvalde mayor: Police didn’t get early chance to end massacre
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating $44B Twitter buyout deal
FILE - Troopers are visible on the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 2021.
Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates