Two from Cape Girardeau appointed to boards by Gov. Parson

Included among the newly appointed were two Cape Girardeau residents, Joshua Ford and Dr.
Included among the newly appointed were two Cape Girardeau residents, Joshua Ford and Dr. Andrew Moore.(Office of Governor Mike Parson)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today, Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies.

Included among the newly appointed were two Cape Girardeau residents, Joshua Ford and Dr. Andrew Moore.

Joshua Ford was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors. He has been in the funeral industry for over 13 years.

He currently is the vice president of Ford & Sons Funeral Home Inc., and president of Ford & Sons Funeral Home – Jackson Inc.

Since 2017, Ford has been managing partner, manager/ funeral director, and apprentice funeral director for State Financial Services, LLC.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from Arkansas State University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University.

Dr. Andrew Moore was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors. He is a physician and the Medical Director at Southeast Cancer Center in Cape Girardeau.

Additionally, he currently serves as the medical director for Southeast Home Health and Hospice and Outpatient Palliative Care Service Line, assistant medical director at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau and as a member of the Veeva Systems Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Moore earned his Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri–Kansas City.

