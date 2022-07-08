Heartland Votes
Teen arrested in connection with armed robberies during social media meetups

A 17-year-old was arrested in Mount Vernon on multiple charges in connection with an armed robbery investigation.(WRDW)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A 17-year-old is accused of robbing two people at gun point during buying, selling or trading meetups through social media.

According to Mount Vernon Police, the teen robbed one person on Thursday, July 30 and another person on Saturday, July 2.

Police said, at both times, the victims showed up to a residence on the 1000 block of Welkins Street for a buying, selling or trading transaction set up through Facebook Messenger.

The victims contacted police to report they had been robbed at gun point.

Detectives tracked down the “seller” information and set up an in-person transaction on Thursday, July 7.

Police said a 17-year-old male arrived for the pre-arranged meeting on Welkins St. and when detectives tried to make contact, he took off running.

Detectives were able to catch up with the teen after a short foot-chase.

When they searched him, police said they found la loaded Glock 27 handgun and item(s) previously reported stolen from one of the reported armed robberies.

Detectives then searched the home of the teen and reported finding other items stolen from the armed robberies.

The teen was taken into custody on aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest charges.

Police said charged related to the armed robberies are still under investigation.

