Sen. Duckworth issues statement on Biden Administration’s Bill of Rights for Airline Passengers with Disabilities

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released a statement after the secretary of transportation announced the first-ever Bill of Rights for airline passengers with disabilities.

The statement reads as follows:

“Far too many Americans living with a disability, many of whom are Veterans like myself, face unnecessary and harmful challenges during air travel.

As someone who has experienced these challenges firsthand, I understand how inaccessibility profoundly impacts travelers with disabilities, so I’m pleased to see the Biden Administration and Secretary Buttigieg announce this first-ever Bill of Rights for passengers with disabilities and I hope it helps us make meaningful progress in ensuring Americans with disabilities receive the protections they deserve.”

The new Airline Passengers with Disabilities Bill of Rights is a summary of the fundamental rights of air travelers with disabilities under the Air Carrier Access Act.

