Pig on the loose near Mount Vernon Township High School

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) -It’s something that you don’t see every day; a pig on the loose at Mount Vernon Township High School.

Faculty tried corralling the hog Thursday evening but the pig is still on the loose.

“One of the posts I made on Facebook was that I never thought I would type this in my career. In 23 years of education, I never thought I would try to corral a pig,” said Melanie Andrews, superintendent of Mount Vernon High School.

And that’s exactly what happened Thursday afternoon. Video off Facebook shows several people trying to capture the pig.

Leaders with the high school are unsure of where the pig came from of whose it is.

“We we’re just trying to get it in one area and then which we couldn’t keep it in one area long enough to actually get a pin around it. That was the initial thing and then we tried to get a rope around it which almost but that doesn’t count,” said Kyle Irwin, Maintenance Mount Vernon High School.

Irwin says in his short career at the high school, this is one of the most wild things he has done.

“It’s one of the more interesting things I’ve had to do since I’ve worked here for four years. Definitely one of the more entertaining things,” said Irwin.

The pig actually came out today Friday afternoon, but no one was able to capture it. And unfortunately, it does not have a name yet.

I asked if there was any chance of adopting it instead of the rams, maybe like the razorbacks or the hogs.

“Probably not, one of the hardest things to kill is a school mascot and we are pretty proud of being the Mount Vernon rams here,” said Andrews.

As of Friday afternoon, the pig is still on the loose.

“It is funny but also as an animal lover, I want to try to capture the pig. I feel bad for it out in the elements, I worry about it, and I worry about it like Kyle said, worried about a vehicle hitting it in front of the school and potentially causing an accident,” said Andrews.

If you see the pig near the high school, you are urged to call the Jefferson County Animal Services. Their number is (618) 244-8024.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.