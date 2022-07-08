Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pig on the loose near Mount Vernon Township High School

A pig was reported on the loose out of Mount Vernon, Ill. yesterday.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) -It’s something that you don’t see every day; a pig on the loose at Mount Vernon Township High School.

Faculty tried corralling the hog Thursday evening but the pig is still on the loose.

“One of the posts I made on Facebook was that I never thought I would type this in my career. In 23 years of education, I never thought I would try to corral a pig,” said Melanie Andrews, superintendent of Mount Vernon High School.

And that’s exactly what happened Thursday afternoon. Video off Facebook shows several people trying to capture the pig.

Leaders with the high school are unsure of where the pig came from of whose it is.

“We we’re just trying to get it in one area and then which we couldn’t keep it in one area long enough to actually get a pin around it. That was the initial thing and then we tried to get a rope around it which almost but that doesn’t count,” said Kyle Irwin, Maintenance Mount Vernon High School.

Irwin says in his short career at the high school, this is one of the most wild things he has done.

“It’s one of the more interesting things I’ve had to do since I’ve worked here for four years. Definitely one of the more entertaining things,” said Irwin.

The pig actually came out today Friday afternoon, but no one was able to capture it. And unfortunately, it does not have a name yet.

I asked if there was any chance of adopting it instead of the rams, maybe like the razorbacks or the hogs.

“Probably not, one of the hardest things to kill is a school mascot and we are pretty proud of being the Mount Vernon rams here,” said Andrews.

As of Friday afternoon, the pig is still on the loose.

“It is funny but also as an animal lover, I want to try to capture the pig. I feel bad for it out in the elements, I worry about it, and I worry about it like Kyle said, worried about a vehicle hitting it in front of the school and potentially causing an accident,” said Andrews.

If you see the pig near the high school, you are urged to call the Jefferson County Animal Services. Their number is (618) 244-8024.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks

Latest News

Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis said a 10-year-old child was shot in the chest around 5 p.m....
Child shooting was ‘heartbreaking accident,’ police say
I-57 lanes back open in Williamson Co. following semi crash.
I-57 lanes back open in Williamson Co.
Find out how the heat this summer impacts the way we take care of our plants.
Heat impacting plants this summer
Two crashes occurring in Williamson County caused traffic for motorists on I-57.
I-57 crash in Williamson Co. and 2nd on Old Highway 13