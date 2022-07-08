Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.

In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings.

On Friday the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs from the 2021 model year after getting reports of five more fires.

The company also announced Friday that it’s recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.

The other recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs as well as some Ford Maverick small pickups.

Owners can check for recalls by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks
There is a marginal risk for severe storms today. The SPC outlook for severe storms is at a...
First Alert: Heat continues tomorrow, scattered storms possible

Latest News

Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a...
Biden: Executive order protects access to health services
The grieving families are speaking out about the apparently botched shooting response.
Families of Uvalde school shooting victims seek accountability, closure