Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7.

The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was driving a Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and flipped.

Smith was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said Smith was not wearing a helmet.

