Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man accused of almost hitting construction workers while fleeing police after carjacking

La’Vontray Hayes-Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and...
La’Vontray Hayes-Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An 18-year-old North County man is facing charges, accused of carjacking a man, then almost hitting construction workers while trying to flee police.

La’Vontray Hayes-Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday, police say he approached a 2018 Nissan Sentra that was parked near the Family Dollar in the 6400 block of West Florissant, pointed a gun at the driver and demanded he get out of the car. The victim complied and ran to a nearby Mobil station to call police.

Hayes-Williams then drove off and later spotted by officers, who tried to get Hayes-Williams to pull over, but police say did not stop and led them on chase. He drove west on I-70 and then south on I-170. During the chase, authorities say he through a construction zone near Olive Boulevard and almost hit some construction workers. He then took the Olive exit.

The car was found abandoned a shot distance away. Police later found the occupants of the Jetta, including Hayes-Williams, who was arrested. Officers say he had .45 caliber pistol on him,

Police say Hayes-Williams later admitted to the carjacking. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks
There is a marginal risk for severe storms today. The SPC outlook for severe storms is at a...
First Alert: Heat continues tomorrow, scattered storms possible

Latest News

Included among the newly appointed were two Cape Girardeau residents, Joshua Ford and Dr....
Two from Cape Girardeau appointed to boards by Gov. Parson
The governor said the grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and...
Gov. Pritzker announces $30.3 million in grants for park projects throughout Illinois
A 17-year-old was arrested in Mount Vernon on multiple charges in connection with an armed...
Teen arrested in connection with armed robberies during social media meetups
Myrtle Lois Ladnier, 64, was last seen outside of the Food Giant in Sikeston on Thursday...
Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for woman last seen at Food Giant in Sikeston