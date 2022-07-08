Last day of extreme heat, but severe weather possible this afternoon and evening

We have one more day of excessive heat warnings with feels like numbers climbing back into the 105 to 115 range this afternoon. More severe weather possible though too, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through the afternoon and evening hours. We saw tree damage with the severe storms yesterday, and that will be possible again today. Damaging winds will be the biggest threats along with some isolated hail too. Showers stay in the forecast through at least the morning hours on Saturday, but most of the weekend is looking dry. It will also feel better with highs this weekend dropping back into the mid to upper 80s.

