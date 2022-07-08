IDPH announce over 27k new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths this past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 27,543 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 48 deaths, on Friday, July 8.

These are the latest numbers since IDPH last reported on July 1.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,462,948 cases, including 34,198 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,309 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 149 patients were in the ICU and 47 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 216 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

“With 71 counties in Illinois rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19 by the CDC, the majority of counties remain at elevated risk” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “We urge everyone to protect themselves by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccines and booster shots. This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

The counties listed at High Community Level are DuPage and Lake in northeastern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Coles, Fulton, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Pike and Warren in central Illinois; and Calhoun, Crawford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jersey, Johnson, Madison, Massac, Pope, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson in southern Illinois.

According to IDPH, a total of 22,731,250 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,700 doses. Since July 1, 53,901 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 53% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

