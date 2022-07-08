Highway Patrol responding to report of armed man at Warrensburg hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Friday morning that troopers were responding to a Warrensburg hospital for the report of an armed man.

As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and law enforcement had not been able to find or identify any such individual in the Western Missouri Medical Center.

MSHP Troop A stated officers were clearing the building.

The Warrensburg Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

