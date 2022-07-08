Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Highway Patrol responding to report of armed man at Warrensburg hospital

FILE — As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and the Missouri State Highway Patrol had not been...
FILE — As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and the Missouri State Highway Patrol had not been able to find or identify any armed man.(WGEM)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated Friday morning that troopers were responding to a Warrensburg hospital for the report of an armed man.

As of 9 a.m., no shots had been fired and law enforcement had not been able to find or identify any such individual in the Western Missouri Medical Center.

MSHP Troop A stated officers were clearing the building.

The Warrensburg Police Department has asked the public to avoid the area.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KFVS)
Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale
Since 1962, only 154 known cases of Naegleria fowleri have been identified in the United States.
Rare brain disease reported in Mo. for the first time in 35 years
Shedrick White, 57, was charged on Wednesday, July 6 with felony murder in the first degree.
Man accused of strangling another man to death at Senath, Mo. nursing home
Cars were set fire in the early morning of July 5th after holiday festivities.
Residents want answers after vehicles torched Downtown following July 4th fireworks
There is a marginal risk for severe storms today. The SPC outlook for severe storms is at a...
First Alert: Heat continues tomorrow, scattered storms possible

Latest News

A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Wynne police investigating shooting of child