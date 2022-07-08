Gov. Pritzker announces $30.3 million in grants for park projects throughout Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects to help communities develop and improve recreational facilities throughout the state of Illinois.

“Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development, they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois. Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors, and enjoy some sunshine, too.”

The governor said the grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

According to a release, OSLAD grants can provide up to half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.

Several Heartland parks were chosen to receive grants, including the following:

Franklin County: City of Christopher, park renovation – $253,000

Jefferson County: Village of Bluford, COMBO-Village Park acquisition – $200,000

Perry County: City of Du Quoin, Du Quoin Municipal Pool bathhouse and parking renovations – $390,500

Saline County: Harrisburg Township Park District, inclusive playground at soccer complex – $396,000

Union County: City of Anna, Hadley’s Haven – $400,000

