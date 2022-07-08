Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker announces $30.3 million in grants for park projects throughout Illinois

The governor said the grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.(Mike Miletich)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects to help communities develop and improve recreational facilities throughout the state of Illinois.

“Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development, they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois. Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors, and enjoy some sunshine, too.”

The governor said the grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

According to a release, OSLAD grants can provide up to half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide.

Several Heartland parks were chosen to receive grants, including the following:

  • Franklin County: City of Christopher, park renovation – $253,000
  • Jefferson County: Village of Bluford, COMBO-Village Park acquisition – $200,000
  • Perry County: City of Du Quoin, Du Quoin Municipal Pool bathhouse and parking renovations – $390,500
  • Saline County: Harrisburg Township Park District, inclusive playground at soccer complex – $396,000
  • Union County: City of Anna, Hadley’s Haven – $400,000

