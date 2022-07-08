Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Japan’s former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, July 10, in honor of the former Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo.

This coming in accordance a proclamation from the White House.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flags statewide are already at half-staff through sunset Saturday in remembrance of the victims of violence in Highland Park, Ill.

President Biden’s proclamation states:

“The longest serving Prime Minister in Japan’s history, Abe Shinzo was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States.”

“He worked with American Presidents of both parties to deepen the Alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life.”

